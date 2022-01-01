iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $190.94 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.