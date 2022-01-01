iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for 2.4% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

SOXX stock opened at $542.32 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $374.86 and a one year high of $558.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $521.67 and a 200-day moving average of $476.73.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

