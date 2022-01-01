iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $785,227,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,066 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,519,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.46 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

