Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.