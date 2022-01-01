Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 6,528 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 30.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 426.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period.

Shares of HPS stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

