Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

BSEP stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.