Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $541,000 Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Timken by 34.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 12.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Timken by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Timken by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKR opened at $69.29 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $62.96 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.91.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TKR. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

