Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Amundi bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after buying an additional 222,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 313,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,841,000 after buying an additional 187,871 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

NYSE:RHI opened at $111.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day moving average is $103.30. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

