Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 396 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,879,000 after acquiring an additional 144,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $343,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $150,636,000 after buying an additional 204,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,920,000 after buying an additional 346,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,147,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,758,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $1,326,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,365,907 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

TNDM opened at $150.52 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

