Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,653 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sabre by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.06. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The company had revenue of $441.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

