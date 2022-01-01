Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Altimmune, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altimmune in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $364.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Altimmune by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Altimmune by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

