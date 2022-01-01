John Wood Group (LON:WG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $217.72

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.72 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.49). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 188.75 ($2.54), with a volume of 616,500 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WG. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 250 ($3.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.84) to GBX 330 ($4.44) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.63) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.44) to GBX 290 ($3.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 301.86 ($4.06).

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 201.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 217.72.

In related news, insider Adrian Marsh acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750 ($66,877.27). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £2,512.86 ($3,377.95). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,883,492.

John Wood Group Company Profile (LON:WG)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

