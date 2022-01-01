Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.91. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

