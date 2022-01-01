JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $312.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.64.

FDX opened at $258.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 308.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 742,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $161,210,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

