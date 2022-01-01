JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $185.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.81.

Shares of NKE opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $263.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,018,705,000 after purchasing an additional 418,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

