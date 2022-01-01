Kalmar Achieves Market Cap of $6.55 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00003390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Kalmar has a total market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $45,721.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.71 or 0.07846607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00074720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,335.27 or 0.99959680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00053981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,078,866 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars.

