KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

KDDIY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KDDI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of KDDI from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KDDI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of KDDI stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. KDDI has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.02.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

