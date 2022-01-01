Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,001 shares of company stock worth $15,611,729 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after buying an additional 1,833,448 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $65,844,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,816,000 after buying an additional 654,495 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,112. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.40.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

