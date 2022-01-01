Kendall Capital Management Has $527,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,273,000 after buying an additional 453,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,406,000 after buying an additional 142,936 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,484,000 after buying an additional 113,521 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,915,000 after buying an additional 425,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE:TSN opened at $87.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $87.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.