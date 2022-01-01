Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.25 Million

Analysts expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) to post $57.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kore Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.50 million and the lowest is $56.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year sales of $240.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.92 million to $242.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $237.37 million, with estimates ranging from $228.19 million to $247.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kore Group.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KORE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE:KORE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,564. Kore Group has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14.

About Kore Group

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

