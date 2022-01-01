KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Shares Down 0.8%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) shares fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.53. 5,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 43,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 275.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,777 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $443,000.

