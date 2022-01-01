KUN Reaches One Day Volume of $1,017.00 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, KUN has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. KUN has a total market cap of $46,490.06 and approximately $1,017.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for about $23.25 or 0.00049111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059427 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.49 or 0.07868876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00057572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00075197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,244.10 or 0.99814460 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007916 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

