Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $58,340.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $278,118.20 and approximately $58,340.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010603 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

