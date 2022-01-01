La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 1,093.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,091 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 36.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 8,200 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $319,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,444 shares of company stock worth $7,230,892 over the last ninety days. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:LZB opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.03. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

