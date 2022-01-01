Lattice Token Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001593 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lattice Token has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Lattice Token has a market cap of $21.63 million and $490,205.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00059039 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.46 or 0.07829744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00074525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,344.14 or 0.99931550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00054129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007908 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange . The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

