Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 100.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lear were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 9.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 20.6% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 5.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lear by 0.6% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 23,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $182.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $144.77 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.13.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

