Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $0.74 on Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $218,644.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00316905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008075 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000823 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.