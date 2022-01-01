Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

NASDAQ LMNL opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $3.02. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 1,294.21% and a negative net margin of 654.71%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

