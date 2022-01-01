Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

NASDAQ LMNL opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $3.02. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 654.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.21%. Research analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

