Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Price Down 4.2% on Insider Selling

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s share price fell 4.2% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $16.05. 2,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 309,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Specifically, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $359,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,709 shares of company stock worth $4,314,889. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. The company had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 180.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

