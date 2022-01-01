Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $199,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after buying an additional 5,314,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,576 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $175.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.