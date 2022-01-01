Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,732 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $255.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $59.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.62.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,282 shares of company stock worth $6,795,662 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

