Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up 3.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 607,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 40.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $129,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,703 shares of company stock worth $6,051,111. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

