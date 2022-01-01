Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,515 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66.

