LINK Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, LINK has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $1.18 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be bought for approximately $167.96 or 0.00352248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00059693 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,741.94 or 0.07847612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00075305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,548.62 or 0.99719065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00054772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007909 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

