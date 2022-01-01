Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOB. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $87.29 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $99.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.12 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $1,145,503.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,549 shares of company stock valued at $16,233,493 in the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

