Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Shares Up 5.8%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.63. 100,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 74,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The firm has a market cap of $37.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Logiq had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 71.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Logiq, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

