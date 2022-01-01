Lokken Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lokken Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 97,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 84,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,210 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 23,927 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 561,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $63.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $267.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

