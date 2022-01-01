Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lokken Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.9% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,713 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $258.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.08.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

