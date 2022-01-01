Lokken Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,985,000 after acquiring an additional 630,151 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,960,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,312,000 after purchasing an additional 365,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,818,000 after purchasing an additional 369,529 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,707,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,478,000 after acquiring an additional 259,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,587,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,501,000 after acquiring an additional 461,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

