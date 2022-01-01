Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

LBPH stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,695 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

