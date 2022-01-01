LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.86. 23,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,417. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.