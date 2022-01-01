Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LCID. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 37.00.

Lucid Group stock opened at 38.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 42.37. Lucid Group has a one year low of 10.00 and a one year high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

