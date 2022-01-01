Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) & Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Head to Head Survey

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lulus Fashion Lounge and Vipshop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulus Fashion Lounge 0 0 8 0 3.00 Vipshop 0 7 2 0 2.22

Lulus Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus price target of $18.29, suggesting a potential upside of 78.75%. Vipshop has a consensus price target of $22.56, suggesting a potential upside of 168.52%. Given Vipshop’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Profitability

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulus Fashion Lounge N/A N/A N/A Vipshop 4.80% 18.86% 10.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and Vipshop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulus Fashion Lounge $248.66 million 1.58 N/A N/A N/A Vipshop $15.61 billion 0.36 $905.28 million $1.25 6.72

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vipshop beats Lulus Fashion Lounge on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous. It cooperates with domestic and overseas brand agents and manufacturers. The company was founded by Ya Shen and Xiao Bo Hong on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

