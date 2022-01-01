Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will post sales of $446.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $450.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440.00 million. Lumentum posted sales of $478.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on LITE. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lumentum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lumentum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum stock opened at $105.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average of $87.05. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.