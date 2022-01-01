MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Up 92.9% This Week

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $8.14 or 0.00017177 BTC on popular exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $25.02 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded 92.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,071,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

