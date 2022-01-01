MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MMYT. TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

MMYT stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -95.55 and a beta of 1.36.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 507.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

