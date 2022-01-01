Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Invests $75,000 in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 633.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 519.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 387.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HUYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut their target price on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 0.78. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

HUYA Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

