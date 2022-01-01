Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

MAKSY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

MAKSY stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

