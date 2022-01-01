Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives $6.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAKSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

MAKSY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,520. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

